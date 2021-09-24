UGC asked to take action against ex-VC of BOU

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday sent a letter to the University Grant Commission (UGC) to take legal steps against Prof Dr MA Mannan, former Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University (BOU), for allegedly taking a fee of Tk 6 per certificate for signing from the students.

The ACC issued the letter to the UGC Chairman after receiving complaint through its hotline 106 and also written complaint regarding the alleged corruption.

The anti-graft body sources said that the former VC of BOU introduced the illegal allowance for signing the certificate and he earned Tk 15 to Tk 20 lakh from the process. A degree holder of BOU had to pay a signature fee of Tk 6 per certificate.





