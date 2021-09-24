Everyone under 18 is a child: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal Thursday said everyone under the age of 18 is a child in the country, urging all to considering it.

He made the remarks while addressing a function at the auditorium of Bir Muktijoddha Asaduzzaman Khan Complex at Madhubagh in the city as the chief guest.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) organized the event on the occasion of inauguration of a TVC titled 'Everyone has one commitment, juvenile crimes to be controlled' under public awareness activities.

"I was 15 years old when I passed SSC. At present, those who study regularly enter into university at the age of 18. We think it's time to think about this 18-year deadline," Kamal said.

He said, "This has been done by an agreement with an international law. As a result, law enforcement agencies are struggling to curb juvenile crimes. So it's time to rethink the issue."

The minister said the country has been moving forward at indomitable pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and security is the first condition to hold on it.

"But our teenagers are getting involved in various crimes. Our fear was that schools and colleges would remain closed during the COVID period and everyone would be passing leisure time. Our country is better than many countries," he added.

Kamal urged all guardians to ensure proper education to their children in time and pay attention to establish rule of law in the society.

Besides, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed said once upon a time eight-year old persons were called children, adding, "Later the juvenile law was updated and now children were up to 18 years old. As a result when a person at the stage of full youth, he is also considered a child with changing the law. As a result, legal action is not being taken against juvenile crimes. Arrest system is different. They were handed over to the profession officer immediately after their arrest."

"Every family needs to take care of their children where they go, what they are doing? And where they are mixing? The country is moving forward under the leadership of the Prime Minister. We have to build a generation suitable for the country," he said.

Senior secretary of public security division Mostafa Kamal Uddin and RAB Director General (DG) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun spoke on the occasion. -BSS









