Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Everyone under 18 is a child: Kamal

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal Thursday said everyone under the age of 18 is a child in the country, urging all to considering it.
He made the remarks while addressing a function at the auditorium of Bir Muktijoddha Asaduzzaman Khan Complex at Madhubagh in the city as the chief guest.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) organized the event on the occasion of inauguration of a TVC titled 'Everyone has one commitment, juvenile crimes to be controlled' under public awareness activities.
"I was 15 years old when I passed SSC. At present, those who study regularly enter into university at the age of 18. We think it's time to think about this 18-year deadline," Kamal said.
He said, "This has been done by an agreement with an international law. As a result, law enforcement agencies are struggling to curb juvenile crimes. So it's time to rethink the issue."
The minister said the country has been moving forward at indomitable pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and security is the first condition to hold on it.
"But our teenagers are getting involved in various crimes. Our fear was that schools and colleges would remain closed during the COVID period and everyone would be passing leisure time. Our country is better than many countries," he added.
Kamal urged all guardians to ensure proper education to their children in time and pay attention to establish rule of law in the society.
Besides, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed said once upon a time eight-year old persons were called children, adding, "Later the juvenile law was updated and now children were up to 18 years old. As a result when a person at the stage of full youth, he is also considered a child with changing the law. As a result, legal action is not being taken against juvenile crimes. Arrest system is different. They were handed over to the profession officer immediately after their arrest."
"Every family needs to take care of their children where they go, what they are doing? And where they are mixing? The country is moving forward under the leadership of the Prime Minister. We have to build a generation suitable for the country," he said.
Senior secretary of public security division Mostafa Kamal Uddin and RAB Director General (DG) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun spoke on the occasion.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Students can apply online for dorm seats from next week
Police to quiz Rassel of Evaly at jail gate
UGC asked to take action against ex-VC of BOU
Oblivious of the danger of Covid-19 spread, a large section
Everyone under 18 is a child: Kamal
HC grants one year ad interim bail to model Mou
Police charge batons to disperse aggrieved customers of e-commerce
DGHS driver Malek’s wife sent to jail upon surrender


Latest News
Young woman dies being drowned in Gulshan lake
India removes Ivermectin, HCQ from Covid-19 treatment
UN redoubles green energy push to save climate, boost access
DU Alumni Association celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Nepal resumes on-arrival visas for foreign tourists
Boycotting elections to be suicidal for BNP: Hasan
Four drown being dragged by truck into ditch
Strict punishment and executions will return, say Taliban
4 bird poachers fined in Sherpur
RU student commits suicide in Jashore
Most Read News
People cling on to a crowded train as it leaves a railway station
UN: The journey of 75 years
Triumphing Taliban: Why should we care?
PM for forming Women Leaders’ Network to pursue gender equality
UGC advises curriculum reform in higher education
Another case filed against Evaly couple
Pakistan isolated after bid to get Taliban included in SAARC meet
Imran sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt
Shohag Parvez’s solo show at Galleri Kaya
Pritilata: A hallmark of bravery and sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft