HC grants one year ad interim bail to model Mou

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted one year ad interim bail to model Mariam Akter Mou in a case filed against her with Mohammadpur Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol granted the bail following a petition filed by Mariam Akter Mou seeking her bail.

Senior lawyer Yusuf Hossain Humayun moved for the bail petition while Assistant Attorney General Md Mizanur Rahman represented the State.

Earlier, on August 13, Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Sayed sent model Mou to jail, after rejecting a bail petition moved by her lawyer in the narcotics case.

The model was remanded for nine days in three phases in the narcotics case.

On August 1, the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Mou from the capital's Mohammadpur area on charges of blackmailing people with objectionable photos.

Later, the narcotics case was filed against Mou over the seizure of drugs and liquor from her residence.



