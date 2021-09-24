Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC grants one year ad interim bail to model Mou

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted one year ad interim bail to model Mariam Akter Mou in a case filed against her with Mohammadpur Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act.
A virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol granted the bail following a petition filed by Mariam Akter Mou seeking her bail.
Senior lawyer Yusuf Hossain Humayun moved for the bail petition while Assistant Attorney General Md Mizanur Rahman represented the State.
Earlier, on August 13, Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Sayed sent model Mou to jail, after rejecting a bail petition moved by her lawyer in the narcotics case.
The model was remanded for nine days in three phases in the narcotics case.
On August 1, the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Mou from the capital's Mohammadpur area on charges of blackmailing people with objectionable photos.
Later, the narcotics case was filed against Mou over the seizure of drugs and liquor from her residence.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Students can apply online for dorm seats from next week
Police to quiz Rassel of Evaly at jail gate
UGC asked to take action against ex-VC of BOU
Oblivious of the danger of Covid-19 spread, a large section
Everyone under 18 is a child: Kamal
HC grants one year ad interim bail to model Mou
Police charge batons to disperse aggrieved customers of e-commerce
DGHS driver Malek’s wife sent to jail upon surrender


Latest News
Young woman dies being drowned in Gulshan lake
India removes Ivermectin, HCQ from Covid-19 treatment
UN redoubles green energy push to save climate, boost access
DU Alumni Association celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Nepal resumes on-arrival visas for foreign tourists
Boycotting elections to be suicidal for BNP: Hasan
Four drown being dragged by truck into ditch
Strict punishment and executions will return, say Taliban
4 bird poachers fined in Sherpur
RU student commits suicide in Jashore
Most Read News
People cling on to a crowded train as it leaves a railway station
UN: The journey of 75 years
Triumphing Taliban: Why should we care?
PM for forming Women Leaders’ Network to pursue gender equality
UGC advises curriculum reform in higher education
Another case filed against Evaly couple
Pakistan isolated after bid to get Taliban included in SAARC meet
Imran sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt
Shohag Parvez’s solo show at Galleri Kaya
Pritilata: A hallmark of bravery and sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft