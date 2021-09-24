DGHS driver Malek’s wife sent to jail upon surrender

A Dhaka court on Thursday rejected a bail prayer of Nargis Begum, wife of Abdul Malek, former driver of Directorate General of Health Services, and sent her to jail in a case filed over accumulating wealth beyond known sources of income.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after she surrendered before it and sought bail in the case. As per directive of the High Court Nargis surrendered before it and sought bail.

The prosecution, however, opposed the bail petition saying that Nargis, a housewife, did not show source of income of Tk 11,092,000. So, her bail petition should be rejected.

Upon hearing both the sides, the judge rejected her bail petition and ordered to send her to jail.

On February 14, Sayed Nazrul Islam, Assistant Director at the ACC head office, filed the case against her with its Integrated District Office-1, Dhaka.

The ACC also filed another case against Malek for possessing more than Tk 1.5 crore worth of movable and immovable wealth, which does not tally to his known income sources.

RAB arrested Abdul Malek from Turag area of the capital on September 20 in 2020 on charges of various terrorist activities.





