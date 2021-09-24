Video
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:32 PM
Home Back Page

Bring back Tarique if you have courage: Quader to BNP

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 310
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday asked the BNP leaders to bring back Tarique Rahman if they had courage.
He said, "If Tarique wants to do politics, he must have to do it by returning home. Politics of the country cannot be done from the banks of the river Thames. People of the country will not respond to it."
While talking to journalists at a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad, Obaidul Quader also said when the country was moving forward a reactionary section led by BNP was trying to halt the pace of the country's progress.
They want to destroy the people's properties by destabilizing the country in the name of movement.
Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said coping with the adverse impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's people have started returning to normal life.
In this context, it is urgent to ensure our political stability and development-friendly environment, he added.
Mentioning that Bangladesh is moving forward at an indomitable pace in every socioeconomic index, Quader said the Sheikh Hasina government has awakened hope in the minds of the country's young generation.
About the conviction of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, he said by suspending her punishment, the government has given her the opportunity to take treatment staying at her home.
BNP has no gratefulness. If the BNP leaders had it they would be grateful to the generosity of Sheikh Hasina," the Minister said.
The AL General Secretary Tarique fled the country in the name of medical treatment by giving an undertaking to the then caretaker government that he would not do politics in the future.
About the statement of Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder over competitive elections, the minister said: "BNP should participate in the elections to make the polls competitive but Mahbub Talukder could not bring BNP in the elections."


