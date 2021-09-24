Knowledge-based economy main focus of Vision 2021 Tower: Palak

Startups will be the main driving force of the country's future economy, for it an innovative ecosystem will be built with knowledge-based economy as the main focus, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak said on Thursday.

Palak was addressing a function in the conference room of Software Technology Park to hand over land to the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority for construction of 'Vision 2021 Tower-2'.

"The Vision 2021 Tower will be at the core of our focus on building this innovation ecosystem. Our main focus is the knowledge-based economy for the whole of Bangladesh. Those will be associated with 10 more universities," he said.

"I see a lot of instability in the e-commerce sector for the last few days, but as the State Minister for ICT, I want to assure you that e-commerce will expand. And appropriate action will be taken if and when required," he said.

"All businesses are slowly being forced to go digital. In order to bring back the rules, laws and discipline in this sector, both public and private sectors have to play a responsible role so that the growing industry is not harmed.

"A 12-storey Vision 2021 tower will be constructed in Kawran Bazar with five main targets," the state minister further said.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Chairman of Capital Development Authority, and Khandaker Azizul Islam, Additional Secretary of the Department of Information and Communication Technology, were present on the occasion.



