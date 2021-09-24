RT-PCR labs at Dhaka airport will start operation Saturday: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that coronavirus test will be conducted at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Saturday.

He came up with the remark to the reporters while inspecting the installation of RT-PCR labs at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday.

Health Minister said, "I have personally come here the day before yesterday and fixed the place to set up the RT-PCR labs at the airport as soon as possible. Hopefully, it will be possible to complete the construction of the infrastructure by this evening (September 23)."

"Several machines have already arrived here. All the concerned officials of the health sector are working tirelessly for this. If all goes well, outbound people will be able to go abroad without any hassle by tasting the coronavirus from the RT-PCR labs at the airport by next Saturday," he added.

Asked about the number of RT-PCR labs and how many people can test in these labs daily, the Health Minister said, "Some 12 machines will be installed here through a total of six labs. At least four thousand people can be tested every day through these labs. Here the Rapid PCR labs for quick testing at the fastest time and the RT-PCR labs for general testing both will work."

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, Anwar Hossain Khan, Secretary General of Bangladesh Private Medical College Association and Member of Parliament (MP), Executive Director of Airport Authority and other senior officials were present at that time.

