IBN SINA declares 47pc cash dividend for 2021

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

The board of directors of The IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry has recommended a 47 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2021.
The final approval of the dividend will come at the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on November 18 at 9:30 am through the digital platform.
The record date is October 18, the company said in a filing with the DSE.
The drugmaker has also reported consolidated EPS of Tk 15.66, consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk 68.69 and consolidated Net Operating Cash Flow Per Share (NOCFPS) of Tk 17.67 for the year ended on June 30, 2021, as against Tk. 12.56, Tk. 56.88 and Tk. 15.92 respectively for the same period of the previous year.
The company has informed that it will construct a sales depot at Fatullah in Narayanganj at a cost of Tk 15 million only excluding registration fees and other relevant charges.
Each share of the company, which was listed on the DSE in 1989, closed at Tk 288.20 on Tuesday. Its shares traded between Tk 220 and Tk 306.90 in last year.
The company's paid-up capital is Tk 312.44 million and authorised capital is Tk 500 million, while the total number of securities is 31.24 million.



