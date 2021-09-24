Robi brings cloud based data storage service My Drive

The leading digital services provider of the country, Robi, has brought the first ever telecom-based consumer cloud service named 'My Drive'. The cloud-based drive aims to solve people's data storage limitation problem on their smartphone.

My Drive is a personal cloud solution that enables a customer to backup and organize his/her personal data, i.e. pictures, videos, music, documents, call logs, SMS etc. Customer will also be able to connect to their Facebook or Instagram account and sync photos to My Drive from Facebook or Instagram, says a press release.

Local consumers often fail to buy space in international drive solution for not having access to credit cards. Using Robi's airtime balance, consumers can conveniently buy data storage space in My Drive. With proper storage, ensured security and convenient payment options, MyDrive will support customers' foray into newer and better digital experiences.

Robi and Airtel customers will receive 7GB storage in My Drive free for one month as a launching offer. Robi customers can enjoy 20GB data storage for 30 days in My Drive by purchasing a 5GB data pack at a cost of 307 taka only. Similarly, customers can avail 50GB and 100 GB data storage by purchasing 10GB and 20GB data packs at a cost of 437 taka and 557 taka respectively.

Robi brings this personal cloud storage solution in partnership with JhoroTEK, a value-added service provider; Funambol Inc., a leading personal cloud storage platform provider and Simple Technology Solutions & Traders. Customer can download the app using the link: https://www.mydrivebd.com/app/





