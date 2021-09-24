Video
Friday, 24 September, 2021
Coca-Cola BD appoints new managing director

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Ta Duy Tung

Ta Duy Tung

Coca-Cola Bangladesh, one of the leading beverage companies in the country, has announced Ta Duy Tung as the new managing director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh Limited.
In this role, Tung will work closely with bottling partners, customers and other external stakeholders in the country. Tung has been with the Coca-Cola system for 15 years.
Before moving to Dhaka, Ta Duy Tung was the executive director for Market Operations for Coca-Cola beverages Vietnam Ltd.
In this role he was part of the leadership team that transformed the company-owned bottling company into a world class organization and set it on a path to accelerated growth. Tung joined the company in 2006 as Regional Trade Marketing Manager (North Vietnam).
He went on to serve in a series of operations and commercial roles. Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Tung was at Procter & Gamble.
Ta Duy Tung said: "In recent years, Bangladesh has impressed the world with its remarkable gross domestic product growth story. As Bangladesh celebrated its 50th anniversary of Independence, The Coca-Cola Company reiterates its focus on building a sustainable business in an important market like Bangladesh.
"I'm excited to partner with our bottling partners, International Beverages Private Limited (IBPL) & Abdul Monem Limited (AML) and other stakeholders to refresh our consumers in Bangladesh."
Tung is a surgeon by degree as he earned his first Bachelor of Surgeon degree from Hanoi Medical University, Vietnam. He later went on to pursue a Bachelor of Business Management from Hanoi Polytechnic University and went to India for an MBA degree from Bangalore University. Tung is married to a lawyer and has two daughters. He is a tennis player.
As per a recently released Socio-Economic Impact study, the Coca-Cola system in Bangladesh contributed BDT 12.2 billion in value added impact in 2019. Value added impact is the sum of all incomes to households, businesses, and the government in 2019 and this contribution equals to 0.11% of Bangladesh GDP, which contributes to the continuous economic growth of the country.
The Coca-Cola system also supports nearly 22,100 jobs which consists of 833 direct jobs and 21,300 indirect jobs, representing 0.03% of total employment in Bangladesh.




