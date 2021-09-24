DSE rises, CSE declines amid volatile trade

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) shuttled back to gains tracks on Thursday amid volatile trade as some investors took fresh while the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined for the thirds day on profit taking..

The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up 8 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 7,250 at the close of the trading. However, the turnover at the bourse dropped by 13.8 per cent to Tk 1,852 crore from the previous day's Tk 2,150 crore. At the DSE, 145 stocks rose, 185 declined and 45 remained unchanged.

Evince Textiles topped the gainers' list that rose 8.87 per cent followed by Paper Processing & Packaging, Salvo Chemical, Quasem Industries, and Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing.

Desh Garments shed mostly in the market that fell 6.30 per cent followed by Eastern Insurance, Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing, The IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry, and Rupali Insurance.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 96 crore followed by Orion Pharmaceuticals, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Delta Life Insurance, and SS Steel.

On CSE the general index CSPI of the port city bourse, edged down 11 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 21,146. Among 315 traded stocks, 115 advanced, 174 fell and 26 remained unchanged.







