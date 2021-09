FSIBL Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali along with Additional Managing Directors Abdul Aziz and Md. Mustafa Khair and other senior officials are inaugurating its 8th sub-branches through video conference from head office, Dhaka recently. The Sub branches are- Tarabo Bazar Sub-branch, Rupganj, Narayanganj; Ichapur Sub-branch, Hathazari, Chattogram; Kagotia Bazar Sub-branch, Raozan, Chattogram; Sadar Upazilla Bazar Sub-branch, Cox's Bazar; Munshi Bazar Sub-branch, Rajnagar, Moulvibazar; Robir Bazar Sub-branch, Kulaura, Moulvibazar; Surjanagar Bazar Sub-branch, Shibchar, Madaripurand Boro Bazar Sub-branch, Khulna Sadar, Khulna. A Doa Mahfil was organised on this occasion.