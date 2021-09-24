

BDBL Director and Additional Secretary of the Finance Division











Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) Director and Additional Secretary of the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance Md. Ekhlasur Rahman presiding over its11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday through a webinar. Joint Secretary, Financial Institution Division, Ministry of Finance Mrityunjoy Saha attended as Government representative. Other Directors of bank Md. Abu Hanif Khan, Subhash Chandra Sarker, Md. Abu Yusuf, Kazi Shairul Hasan, Md. Azizur Rahman and Managing Director and CEO Kazi Alamgir were present in the Meeting.