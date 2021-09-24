

IBBL Bogura holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Mohammed Nasir Uddin, Director of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Manging Director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest.

Dr. Hasan Mohammad Moinuddin, Member of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.

Md. Abdus Sobhan, Head of Bogura Zone presided over the program. Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President also addressed the program. Head of Branches and officials under the Zone attended the webinar.











