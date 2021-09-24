

UCB inaugurates its 207th branch at Gaibandha

Among others local distinguished persons and other officials of the Bank were present at the event.

The chief guest said on this occasion, 'UCB is firmly contributing as catalyst to the enhancement of entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more.'

United Commercial Bank Ltd., one of the largest private commercial banks of the country is committed to give the best service to clients with a wide range of branch networks all over the country since 1983.





