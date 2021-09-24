Video
UCB inaugurates its 207th branch at Gaibandha

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Business Desk

UCB inaugurates its 207th branch at Gaibandha

UCB inaugurates its 207th branch at Gaibandha

The 207th Branch of United Commercial Bank Ltd. (UCB) was inaugurated at Gaibandha on Thursday. ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB inaugurated the branch as Chief Guest, says a press release.
Among others local distinguished persons and other officials of the Bank were present at the event.
The chief guest said on this occasion, 'UCB is firmly contributing as catalyst to the enhancement of entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more.'
United Commercial Bank Ltd., one of the largest private commercial banks of the country is committed to give the best service to clients with a wide range of branch networks all over the country since 1983.


