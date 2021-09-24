

Transcom, Samsung open new service center at Banasree

The new service center was inaugurated by Hwansung Woo, Country Manager, Samsung Bangladesh and Arshad Huq, Managing Director and CEO, Transcom Electronics Ltd.

On this occasion, Hwansung Woo, Country Manager, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Samsung has always been a step ahead when it comes to ensuring consumers' satisfaction. As a global tech giant in mobile phone & consumer electronics etc., Samsung has always been seeking for customers' satisfaction and continuously trying to serve valued customers who are using & loving Samsung products & services."

Ensuring consumers' convenience has always been Samsung's forte, and now with this new initiative, the company is expanding its service network in populated areas of the country. In this Service Center, consumers in Banasree and its vicinity can enjoy safe and fast In Home services according to their convenience for all Samsung Electronics and home appliances, including television, air conditioner, refrigerator, washing machine etc. In addition to that, mobile phone and tab consumers can avail of after-sales services every day from 10 am to 7 pm.

As a global company, Samsung has a unified system and operation level and Bangladesh is in the forefront of it. And this service center has skillful and experienced technical engineers who will ensure global standard after sales service for the valued customers.

Furthermore, the new service center is equipped with a service van. Customers can now purchase Samsung products and experience convenient home service opportunities without any hassle. Apart from that, like all service centers of Samsung, the latest one comes with attractive facilities and guarantee services of original parts and accessories. With skilled and experienced technical engineers, Samsung is all set to make the consumers' lives more convenient and hassle-free.













