Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

3 win air tickets buying new AKASH connections

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Business Desk

3 win air tickets buying new AKASH connections

3 win air tickets buying new AKASH connections

Three customers have won Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air tickets by buying new connections in the second week of 'Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup' campaign.
In addition, ten customers got a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV. Country's only legal DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider AKASH has launched this mega campaign on the occasion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021, says a press release.
The prizes were handed over to the winners of the contest at the Head office of AKASH in Dhaka.
Beximco Communications' Head of Technology Md. Anowarul Azim, Head of Human Resources & Administration Maj Md. Ruhul Amin (Retd.), Finance Controller A.K.M Javed Mansur, Deputy General Manager of Customer Service Mohammad Arifur Rahman Khandakar and Head of Marketing & Business Development Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury handed over the prizes.
'Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup' campaign second week air ticket winners are Zia Uddin Ahmed from Dhaka, Md Mamun sikder from Bhola and Shahidul Islam from Jhalokathi. Ten winners of the campaign respectively won received32'' Samsung smart TV. The winners are Dr Shahid Hasan Sourav and Ziaul Hoq from Dhaka, Ruma akter from Bagerhat,  Asim Das Amit from Sunamgonj, Md Washif Hasan from Rajsahi, Md. Raja miya from Priojpur, Sree Sumon Chandra from Sylhet, Md. Imdadul Haque from Jessore, Md. Zahedul Islam Pramanik from Rangpur and Sujon Chondro Majumdar from Bhola.
In this six-week campaign starting from September 1, three quiz winners will get Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air ticket every week. The next ten winners will get a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV. Along with, if the customers buy AKASH during the campaign and recharge it by October 17, every customer will get taka 200 cashback. The campaign is going to continue till 12th of October 2021.
AKASH provides its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of AKASH Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3,999 and BDT 4,499 respectively. AKASH is being enjoyed with the highest quality pictures and sounds in 64 districts of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBN SINA declares 47pc cash dividend for 2021
Robi brings cloud based data storage service My Drive
S African Airways resumes flights after bankruptcy
Coca-Cola BD appoints new managing director
RD Food to launch four new products
DSE rises, CSE declines amid volatile trade
FSIBL Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali
BDBL Director and Additional Secretary of the Finance Division


Latest News
Young woman dies being drowned in Gulshan lake
India removes Ivermectin, HCQ from Covid-19 treatment
UN redoubles green energy push to save climate, boost access
DU Alumni Association celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Nepal resumes on-arrival visas for foreign tourists
Boycotting elections to be suicidal for BNP: Hasan
Four drown being dragged by truck into ditch
Strict punishment and executions will return, say Taliban
4 bird poachers fined in Sherpur
RU student commits suicide in Jashore
Most Read News
People cling on to a crowded train as it leaves a railway station
UN: The journey of 75 years
Triumphing Taliban: Why should we care?
PM for forming Women Leaders’ Network to pursue gender equality
UGC advises curriculum reform in higher education
Another case filed against Evaly couple
Pakistan isolated after bid to get Taliban included in SAARC meet
Imran sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt
Shohag Parvez’s solo show at Galleri Kaya
Pritilata: A hallmark of bravery and sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft