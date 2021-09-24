

3 win air tickets buying new AKASH connections

In addition, ten customers got a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV. Country's only legal DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider AKASH has launched this mega campaign on the occasion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021, says a press release.

The prizes were handed over to the winners of the contest at the Head office of AKASH in Dhaka.

Beximco Communications' Head of Technology Md. Anowarul Azim, Head of Human Resources & Administration Maj Md. Ruhul Amin (Retd.), Finance Controller A.K.M Javed Mansur, Deputy General Manager of Customer Service Mohammad Arifur Rahman Khandakar and Head of Marketing & Business Development Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury handed over the prizes.

'Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup' campaign second week air ticket winners are Zia Uddin Ahmed from Dhaka, Md Mamun sikder from Bhola and Shahidul Islam from Jhalokathi. Ten winners of the campaign respectively won received32'' Samsung smart TV. The winners are Dr Shahid Hasan Sourav and Ziaul Hoq from Dhaka, Ruma akter from Bagerhat, Asim Das Amit from Sunamgonj, Md Washif Hasan from Rajsahi, Md. Raja miya from Priojpur, Sree Sumon Chandra from Sylhet, Md. Imdadul Haque from Jessore, Md. Zahedul Islam Pramanik from Rangpur and Sujon Chondro Majumdar from Bhola.

In this six-week campaign starting from September 1, three quiz winners will get Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air ticket every week. The next ten winners will get a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV. Along with, if the customers buy AKASH during the campaign and recharge it by October 17, every customer will get taka 200 cashback. The campaign is going to continue till 12th of October 2021.

AKASH provides its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of AKASH Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3,999 and BDT 4,499 respectively. AKASH is being enjoyed with the highest quality pictures and sounds in 64 districts of the country.





