Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart to help TMSS digitize cash handlings

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

StanChart to help TMSS digitize cash handlings

StanChart to help TMSS digitize cash handlings

Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh (SCB) recently inked an agreement with TMSS to digitize and automate TMSS's cash management requirements covering collections and payments from their Branches and subsequent reconciliation.
Standard Chartered is proud to partner with TMSS, an early adopter of innovation in Cash Management, to introduce automation and efficiency in their payment and collection process.
The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr Hosne Ara Begum, the Founder Executive Director of TMSS and Alamgir Morshed, Managing Director and Head of Financial Institution, Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh.
Amongst others, TMSS high officials Mr. Md Abdul Quader, Deputy Executive Director From Standard Chartered Bank, Farheen Rahman, Director Development Organizations; were present at the signing ceremony.
TMSS was looking for an end to end solution to digitize its collection from their 748 Branches across the country. Standard Chartered provided TMSS with Virtual Account for Collection solution whereby each Branch and Enterprise Borrower is provided with a unique  identifier that enables TMSS to get the required Branch or Enterprise Borrower's information for reconciliation purposes when a payment is made The use of virtual account significantly improves the automated reconciliation success rate within their ERP system.
To make their interbank collection more efficient Direct Debit instruction (DDI) will be used for centralized treasury management.
Both the organizations have also agreed to implement Host to Host (H2H) connectivity between Standard Chartered and TMSS's ERP systems. This removes the need for any manual intervention on TMSS's side and having to access multiple systems. All banking information is automatically made available to TMSS's ERP system.
SCB offers a wide range of online capabilities with state of the art products and tailormade solutions to support our client's cash management needs through its award winning digital platform Straight2Bank which can be fully integrated with the clients' ERP using SCB's global standard H2H, Swiftnet or API capabilities.
TMSS is maintaining banking relationship with Standard Charted Bank since 2007. They are the first Micro Finance Institution to use BEFTN in 2012 and to avail Standard Chartered's online platform in 2013.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBN SINA declares 47pc cash dividend for 2021
Robi brings cloud based data storage service My Drive
S African Airways resumes flights after bankruptcy
Coca-Cola BD appoints new managing director
RD Food to launch four new products
DSE rises, CSE declines amid volatile trade
FSIBL Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali
BDBL Director and Additional Secretary of the Finance Division


Latest News
Young woman dies being drowned in Gulshan lake
India removes Ivermectin, HCQ from Covid-19 treatment
UN redoubles green energy push to save climate, boost access
DU Alumni Association celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Nepal resumes on-arrival visas for foreign tourists
Boycotting elections to be suicidal for BNP: Hasan
Four drown being dragged by truck into ditch
Strict punishment and executions will return, say Taliban
4 bird poachers fined in Sherpur
RU student commits suicide in Jashore
Most Read News
People cling on to a crowded train as it leaves a railway station
UN: The journey of 75 years
Triumphing Taliban: Why should we care?
PM for forming Women Leaders’ Network to pursue gender equality
UGC advises curriculum reform in higher education
Another case filed against Evaly couple
Pakistan isolated after bid to get Taliban included in SAARC meet
Imran sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt
Shohag Parvez’s solo show at Galleri Kaya
Pritilata: A hallmark of bravery and sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft