‘Stimulus package loan can be given based on account books'

Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:30 PM
Advance Search
Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

Bank-client relationship is not the only criteria for the stimulus package, rather the loan can be given based on books of accounts as per the circular, observed Bangladesh Bank (BB) Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md. Nasser.
He was speaking at the 9th Financial Sector Development Working Committee (FSDWC) Meeting organized virtually by Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) on Wednesday.
Abu Farah Md. Nasser and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Acting President N K A Mobin co-chaired the meeting. The BB  Deputy Governor also observed that currently banks like BRAC Bank are improving the modalities of SME banking. CGS has been implemented for the collateral-free loan. In each division of the country, collateral-free loan lending has been prioritized.
10% collateral-free loan has been directed to provide to the women entrepreneurs. 8% of the total loan has to be gone to the women entrepreneurs at 5% interest. 1% incentive has been announced for both women entrepreneurs and banks for recognizing good borrowers.
Abu Farah Md. Nasser informed the meeting that the Ministry of Industries has already been requested to bring alternatives for trade licenses for the cottage, micro, and small enterprises so that the trade license issue in lending can be resolved. He informed that BB has introduced a new scheme of BDT 500 crore collateral-free loan through agent banking, MFS, and bank sub-branch to provide finance to the rural and ultra-poor individuals and businesses.
The scheme would follow the model of Leno financing to process loan applications in the shortest possible time and funding at the grassroots level. He further added that the central bank has implemented policies in such a way that will ensure liquidity support of banks and reduce the burden of cost of fund for the private sector especially CMSMEs.
He also mentioned the initiative of Central Bank and World Bank in setting up an independent entity for payment gateway for CMSMEs. He emphasized the proactive initiatives of Bangladesh Bank and country's scheduled banks that up to June 2020 BDT 2,43,000crore disbursement has been made to the SMEs by Banks.
Earlier BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum welcomed the participants and highlighted the implementation status of the last 8th FSDWC Meeting and praised Bangladesh Bank (BB) for taking initiatives for supporting implementation of 15 out of the 20 recommendations proposed by BUILD in the earlier meeting.
N K A Mobin FCA,FCS, Acting  President, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) said that addressing the CMSME definition would help address the challenges of CMSME financing. All the organisations related to CMSME development such as SME Foundation, BSCIC, PKSB, PKSF, etc. can be brought under a single umbrella. He referred to the DCCI survey conducted in 2021 on its members which revealed that 45% of the applicants were not allowed by the banks to get stimulus package loans and half of the approved loans have not been disbursed on time.
BUILD Research Associate Md. Kamran Hasnain, Premier Bank's Imtiaz Uddin, PRISM Team Leader Ali Sabet, Dhaka University Microfinance Development Center Executive Director Dr. M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury also spoke on the event.


