Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:30 PM
UNHCR gives financial aid to 15,000 people thru bKash

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Business Desk

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has distributed financial aid of Tk 2,500 through bKash to each of 15,000 pandemic-hit local people in Cox's Bazar.
Especially, people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic, people with disability, the elderly, widows, hawkers, transgender, hotel staff received the financial aid. Bangladesh Red Crescent Society carried out the project as local implementation partner of UNHCR.
Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Md. Kamrul Hasan formally inaugurated the financial aid disbursement through bKash at Cox's Bazar DC Office recently.
Among others, Md Mamunur Rashid, Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar; Ita Schuette, Head of Office for UNHCR in Cox's Bazar; Imam Zafar Sikder, Disaster Response Director of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and Mehmud Ashique Iqbal, Vice President and Md. Somel Reza Khan, Deputy General Manager from Commercial division of bKash, were present on the occasion.


