Call to ensure health safety for tannery workers

Speakers at a health camp called upon all concerned, including the government, to ensure health safety for tannery workers who face serious health risks in their professional activities.

They made the remarks while addressing a daylong health camp for the tannery workers at Tannery Industrial Estate, Hemayetpur in Savar Upzila of Dhaka, says a press release.

The event was organized to raise awareness among the tannery workers about Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) and the importance of maintaining healthy environment at factories.

Tannery Workers Union (TWU) with the support of Solidarity Center-Bangladesh Office organized the event on Wednesday.

Md. Majharul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Savar, inaugurated the camp as the chief guest.

Chaired by Abul Kalam Azad, President of TWU, A Majed, Executive Director of Apex Tannery Ltd., and Md. Shakawatth Ullah, Secretary General of Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA), were present as special guests.

In his welcome address, Abdul Maleque, General Secretary of TWU, called upon all concerned, including the government, owners and private organizations to work together for ensuring health safety of tannery workers and implementation of Labour Law for protecting the interests of tannery industry and its workers.

Addressing at the event, the owners and the union leaders called on the government to establish either a permanent health centre or a hospital inside the Tannery Estate for the workers.













