‘Walton to become best global brands by next 9 years’

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294
Business Desk

Walton MD and CEO Golam Murshed delivering vote of thanks at the concluding ceremony of the second phase of the roadshows held at the ballroom of the Hotel President Wilson in Geneva on Wednesday.

Golam Murshed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries, said that Bangladeshi superbrand Walton has framed a vision 'Go Global 2030' to become one of the best global electronics brands by the next nine years.
Walton boss made his firm determination at the concluding session of a roadshow event titled 'Investor summit: Bangladesh capital markets' held at the ballroom of the Hotel President Wilson in Geneva on Wednesday, says a press release.
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) organized the roadshow to facilitate and encourage the interest of the investors to invest in the stock market in Bangladesh.
The final phase of the roadshow was attended, among others, by Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in Geneva Mustafizur Rahman, BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, ICT division's Senior Secretary N M Ziaul Alam, Senior Finance Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Abdur Rouf Talukder, Joint Secretary Shirajun Noor Chowdhury, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Major General Md Nazrul Islam, Director General of the department of cooperative Harun Or Rashid, BSEC Commissioner Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed and Executive Director Saifur Rahman.
While delivering vote of thanks at the event, Walton MD and CEO Golam Murshed said, once people had to go to neighbors' homes to store foods in refrigerators, facing many derogatory comments from them. But the scenario has been changed within 12 years as the purchasing capacities of people from all walks of life have been increased in Bangladesh. Besides the price of electronics and technology products including refrigerators are under control of the people in comparison of their earnings. This success comes only due to the timely actions initiated by the incumbent government.
He said, the father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt of economic emancipation which is being implemented by his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We are working relentlessly to thrive his dream of Sonar Bangla. Walton will surely be enlisted among the global brands by the next nine years, so we should act together in this connection.
Earlier, the first phase of the roadshow was held in Zurich on September 20. The main title of the roadshow was- 'THE RISE OF BENGAL TIGER: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh.' The roadshow aimed to enhance the understanding and accessibility to the business and investment in Bangladesh. Walton was one of the partners of those roadshows. BSEC chairman, however, thanked Walton for the electronics giant's participation in the roadshows.


