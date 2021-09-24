Video
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:29 PM
BTTC for commercial production of Vannamei shrimp

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Business correspondent

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) recently made a proposal to approve commercial production of Vannamei shrimp, a non-native species as it has become difficult to stay competitive on the global market through export of the local shrimp variety.
The BTTC in a letter on August 19 suggested that the commerce ministry should request the fisheries and livestock ministry to allow commercial production of Vannamei shrimps in the country in short time so that it could be exported at competitive price to global market. The commerce ministry on September 13 informed the finance ministry about the recommendation made by the BTTC about Vannamei cultivation.
The BTTC said the consumption pattern of shrimps has changed in the global market as 70 per cent of  total demand for the item has now been grabbed by the Vannamei variety due to its lower production cost.
Demanding immediate approval for commercial production of Vannamei from the government, shrimp exporters said that they have already completed the first phase of a pilot project on commercial production of the vannamei variety.
About result of the pilot project, they said 5,000 to 8,000 kg of Vannamei variety could be produced on per hector, which is 20 times higher than production rate of the local Black Tiger shrimp and freshwater prawn.
In 2020, the government allowed Shushilan, a non-government organisation in Khulna, and Agri Business Enterprise in Chattogram to launch two separate pilot projects for introducing Vannamei variety under the supervision of the Department of Fisheries and the Bangladesh Fish Research Institute.
The Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA) in a letter on September 1 requested the fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim to approve commercial production of the Vannamei variety based on the results of pilot project prepared by a team of the fisheries department.
The letter said the result of the pilot project was satisfactory as the production rate was found to be 8.62 tonnes per hector. To increase export earnings from shrimp, the government should allow the commercial production of the Vannamei variety immediately, the letter said.
It also said that out of 15 shrimp producing countries in Asia, all others excepting Bangladesh are producing Vannamei variety.
'The fisheries and livestock ministry is delaying the approval process for commercial production of Vannamei in the country without any reason,' BFFEA president Md Amin Ullah told The Daily Observer on Thursday.
After completion of the first phase of the pilot project, the Department of Fishers in a letter issued on September 19 asked Shushilan to provide information on the next phase of piloting. 'We are already late in taking initiatives to remain competitive in the export market and there is no logic for further delays, Amin Ullah said.
People from the sector said that there were a total of 76 shrimp processing factories across the country and only 30 of them were in production.


