Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA demands quicker cargo handing at Dhaka int’l airport

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Business Correspondent

A BGMEA delegation led by Acting President SM Mannan (Kochi) calls on State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday.

A BGMEA delegation led by Acting President SM Mannan (Kochi) calls on State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) urged the government to improve cargo handling services at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to facilitate readymade garment (RMG) exports.
A delegation of BGMEA led by acting President SM Mannan (Kochi) made the request to State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali during a meeting held at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday.  BGMEA Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Directors Md. Mohiuddin Rubel, Md. Khosru Chowdhury and Rajiv Chowdhury also attended the meeting.
In the meeting the BGMEA leaders said the number of explosive detection scanner should be increased at the airport to seed up the process of scanning export cargoes. They also stressed on regularly carrying out maintenance of the existing EDS in order to keep them operational as scanning process is hampered very often due to technical glitches.
The BGMEA delegation called on bringing RMG goods inside the cargo village or canopy immediately after unloading from aircraft so that they are not damaged due to rain.
They also requested for taking steps to properly stack RMG goods in the cargo shed in a proper order so that export-import cargoes can be found out easily and released quickly.
They further urged not to charge demurrage fees for the delay in releasing goods due to stacking of goods haphazardly at the cargo village.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBN SINA declares 47pc cash dividend for 2021
Robi brings cloud based data storage service My Drive
S African Airways resumes flights after bankruptcy
Coca-Cola BD appoints new managing director
RD Food to launch four new products
DSE rises, CSE declines amid volatile trade
FSIBL Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali
BDBL Director and Additional Secretary of the Finance Division


Latest News
Young woman dies being drowned in Gulshan lake
India removes Ivermectin, HCQ from Covid-19 treatment
UN redoubles green energy push to save climate, boost access
DU Alumni Association celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Nepal resumes on-arrival visas for foreign tourists
Boycotting elections to be suicidal for BNP: Hasan
Four drown being dragged by truck into ditch
Strict punishment and executions will return, say Taliban
4 bird poachers fined in Sherpur
RU student commits suicide in Jashore
Most Read News
People cling on to a crowded train as it leaves a railway station
UN: The journey of 75 years
Triumphing Taliban: Why should we care?
PM for forming Women Leaders’ Network to pursue gender equality
UGC advises curriculum reform in higher education
Another case filed against Evaly couple
Pakistan isolated after bid to get Taliban included in SAARC meet
Imran sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt
Shohag Parvez’s solo show at Galleri Kaya
Pritilata: A hallmark of bravery and sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft