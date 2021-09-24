BGMEA demands quicker cargo handing at Dhaka int’l airport



A BGMEA delegation led by Acting President SM Mannan (Kochi) calls on State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday.

A delegation of BGMEA led by acting President SM Mannan (Kochi) made the request to State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali during a meeting held at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday. BGMEA Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Directors Md. Mohiuddin Rubel, Md. Khosru Chowdhury and Rajiv Chowdhury also attended the meeting.

In the meeting the BGMEA leaders said the number of explosive detection scanner should be increased at the airport to seed up the process of scanning export cargoes. They also stressed on regularly carrying out maintenance of the existing EDS in order to keep them operational as scanning process is hampered very often due to technical glitches.

The BGMEA delegation called on bringing RMG goods inside the cargo village or canopy immediately after unloading from aircraft so that they are not damaged due to rain.

They also requested for taking steps to properly stack RMG goods in the cargo shed in a proper order so that export-import cargoes can be found out easily and released quickly.

They further urged not to charge demurrage fees for the delay in releasing goods due to stacking of goods haphazardly at the cargo village.





