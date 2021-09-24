NBR gets record high Tk 50.22cr tax from DSE in Aug

Tax collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) from the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in August hit a record high at Tk 50.22 crore as the trading volume in the bourse in recent months tremendously increased.

The previous highest single-month tax collection by the government from the DSE was in November 2010 when the NBR received Tk 47.71 crore.

The revenue collection increased by 51 per cent year-on-year in August 2021 as the collection was Tk 24.62 crore in the same month of the previous year.

The NBR collected tax worth Tk 45.12 crore from the members of the DSE and tax worth Tk 5.1 crore from the transfer of securities or mutual fund units by sponsor shareholders in July.

As per the Income Tax Ordinance 1984, the DSE collects 0.05 per cent tax on turnover and 5 per cent tax on capital gains from share sales by sponsor-directors and placement holders.

In July, the government's tax receipts from the sponsor-directors' capital gain from share sales on the bourse were Tk 5.6 crore and the turnover tax Tk 23.3 crore. So, the total revenue in the month was Tk 28.9 crore.

The government's revenue earnings from the DSE turnover registered a 10 year high to Tk 266 crore in the FY 2020-21. The amount was Tk 103.5 crore in FY20.

The NBR received in tax from the DSE Tk 250.68 crore in FY19, Tk 257 crore in FY18, Tk 282 crore in FY17, Tk 193.59 crore in FY16 and Tk 209 crore in FY15.





