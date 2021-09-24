MetLife, Citibank launch H2H payment platform in BD

MetLife Bangladesh and Citibank, N.A Bangladesh have together launched the country's first ever Host-to-Host (H2H) payment processing platform using Bangladesh Bank's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Debit network.

As more consumers across Bangladesh choose to pay insurance premiums directly from their bank accounts via EFT, this platform will enable MetLife Bangladesh to more efficiently collect payments from customers who wish to use this channel, said Business Wire from Hong Kong on Thursday.

Business Wire is an American company that disseminates full-text press releases from thousands of companies and organizations worldwide to news media, financial markets, disclosure systems, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers, social networks and other audiences

The platform has been delivered through a sophisticated technology integration between MetLife Bangladesh and Citi's award-winning online banking platform CitiDirect BE.

"At MetLife, we strive to enable technological advancements to make our insurance experience better and more convenient for customers. More and more customers now prefer electronic channels for premium payment, and it's a priority for us to collaborate on strengthening the diverse range of premium payment channels for our over 1 million customers," said Ala Ahmad, FCA, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh during a virtual event to inaugurate the new platform.

Speaking of the importance of such an initiative to Citi, N. Rajashekaran (Shekar), Citi Country Officer, Bangladesh said: "One of our core missions in Bangladesh is to bring innovation and new products which benefit the local industry. We are delighted to launch this Direct Debit H2H Solution in partnership with our valued client, MetLife Bangladesh"

EFT Debit is one of several digital payment options MetLife Bangladesh offers to help customers conveniently and securely pay their premiums online.





