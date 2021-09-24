Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MetLife, Citibank launch H2H payment platform in BD

Published : Friday, 24 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Business Correspondent

MetLife Bangladesh and Citibank, N.A Bangladesh have together launched the country's first ever Host-to-Host (H2H) payment processing platform using Bangladesh Bank's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Debit network.
As more consumers across Bangladesh choose to pay insurance premiums directly from their bank accounts via EFT, this platform will enable MetLife Bangladesh to more efficiently collect payments from customers who wish to use this channel, said Business Wire from Hong Kong on Thursday.
Business Wire is an American company that disseminates full-text press releases from thousands of companies and organizations worldwide to news media, financial markets, disclosure systems, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers, social networks and other audiences
The platform has been delivered through a sophisticated technology integration between MetLife Bangladesh and Citi's award-winning online banking platform CitiDirect BE.
 "At MetLife, we strive to enable technological advancements to make our insurance experience better and more convenient for customers. More and more customers now prefer electronic channels for premium payment, and it's a priority for us to collaborate on strengthening the diverse range of premium payment channels for our over 1 million customers," said Ala Ahmad, FCA, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh during a virtual event to inaugurate the new platform.
Speaking of the importance of such an initiative to Citi, N. Rajashekaran (Shekar), Citi Country Officer, Bangladesh said: "One of our core missions in Bangladesh is to bring innovation and new products which benefit the local industry. We are delighted to launch this Direct Debit H2H Solution in partnership with our valued client, MetLife Bangladesh"
EFT Debit is one of several digital payment options MetLife Bangladesh offers to help customers conveniently and securely pay their premiums online.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBN SINA declares 47pc cash dividend for 2021
Robi brings cloud based data storage service My Drive
S African Airways resumes flights after bankruptcy
Coca-Cola BD appoints new managing director
RD Food to launch four new products
DSE rises, CSE declines amid volatile trade
FSIBL Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali
BDBL Director and Additional Secretary of the Finance Division


Latest News
Young woman dies being drowned in Gulshan lake
India removes Ivermectin, HCQ from Covid-19 treatment
UN redoubles green energy push to save climate, boost access
DU Alumni Association celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Nepal resumes on-arrival visas for foreign tourists
Boycotting elections to be suicidal for BNP: Hasan
Four drown being dragged by truck into ditch
Strict punishment and executions will return, say Taliban
4 bird poachers fined in Sherpur
RU student commits suicide in Jashore
Most Read News
People cling on to a crowded train as it leaves a railway station
UN: The journey of 75 years
Triumphing Taliban: Why should we care?
PM for forming Women Leaders’ Network to pursue gender equality
UGC advises curriculum reform in higher education
Another case filed against Evaly couple
Pakistan isolated after bid to get Taliban included in SAARC meet
Imran sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt
Shohag Parvez’s solo show at Galleri Kaya
Pritilata: A hallmark of bravery and sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft