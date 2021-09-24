DG Food issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice

Directorate General of Food under the Ministry of Food has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, officials said on Thursday. The deadline for submission of price offers is October. 4.

A separate tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 tonnes of rice closes today (Thursday). The ministry data showed private sector brought 81,000 tonnes in the last three weeks, till September 20 last.

The government also imported 0.32 million tonnes of rice in the current financial year so far, added the ministry. The public warehouses also have 1.7 million tonnes of food-grains, of which rice and paddy comprises 1.55 million tonnes.

Prices of both rice and paddy declined moderately by Tk 3.0-4.0 a kg in last three days in the milling-hubs, which traders attributed to a notable rise in supply of imported grain. Release of a large chunk of coarse hybrid paddy and rice by big millers, traders and rich farmers also helped cut rice prices, said insiders.

But retail prices of the staple food - maintaining the previous high - were almost static in the city markets, as coarse rice was sold at Tk 48-50 a kg, medium Tk 55-58 a kg and finer Tk 65-78 a kg depending on varieties, according to several groceries.

Coarse hybrid rice prices plunged to Tk 37.5-38 a kg, imported coarse rice Guti Swarna declined to Tk 40-41 a kg in Naogaon, Jaypurhat, Dinajpur, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Kushtia and Pabna in last three days, according to the Bangladesh Auto Major Husking Mill Owners Asso-ciation.

Medium-variety BRRI dhan 28 price was recorded at Tk 45-45.5 a kg and finer zira/miniket at Tk 51-53 a kg. Dhaka wholesale markets, including Badamtoli, Babubazar and Mohammadpur Krishi Market, also showed a Tk 1.0-2.0 decline a kg during the period.





