Mismatch in vault; 3 officials of Union Bank withdrawn

Union Bank has withdrawn three of its officials in Gulshan branch due to mismatch of Tk 19 crore in the vault.

Besides, a high-level inquiry committee comprising five members has been formed. The committee has been asked to report within the next seven working days. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bank has asked them for an explanation.

The money disappearing from the vault of the Gulshan branch of the bank has created a commotion by breaching the impeccable security. Last Monday, the inspection team of Bangladesh Bank revealed such information.

It is learned that in the book, the branch vault showed Tk 31 crore in reserves, but in reality they found Tk 12 crore. The bankers in question could not immediately respond where the remaining Tk 19 has gone.

After that, the branch authorities started various activities to cover up the matter.

Hasan Iqbal, DMD of the bank said a VVIP customer came after the banking hours on Sunday and probably he was given Tk19 crore from the vault but it was later adjusted.

In this incident, three officers of Gulshan branch of the bank have been suspended who were the persons mainly responsible for security of the branch.

A committee has already been formed to investigate the matter, he said and added that the next day (Monday) the balance of Tk 19 crore was adjusted in presence of the inspection team of Bangladesh Bank.

In this regard, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Sirajul Islam said the money was taken to make a transaction when a VIP customer went to the bank after the banking hours. The next day the bank adjusted the money.

As the BB did not permit them for evening banking, it is illegal of transactions after scheduled banking hours.

"We have asked them for an explanation. He said instructions will be given in this regard later." the spokesperson said.





