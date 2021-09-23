Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22: US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a sovereign and democratic Palestinian state is the "best way" to ensure Israel's future.
"We must seek a future of greater peace and security for all people of the Middle East," Biden said in a speech to the UN General Assembly. "The commitment of the United States to Israel's security is without question and our support for an independent Jewish state is unequivocal," he said.
"But I continue to believe that a two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel's future as a Jewish democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable, sovereign and democratic Palestinian state," he said. "We're a long way from that goal at this moment but we should never allow ourselves to give up on the possibility of progress. "
In his speech, Biden mapped out a new era of vigorous competition without a new Cold War despite China's ascendance, promising military restraint and
a robust fight against climate change.
The US will help resolve crises from Iran to the Korean Peninsula to Ethiopia, Biden told the annual UNGA gathering.
The world faces a "decisive decade", Biden said, one in which leaders must work together to combat a raging coronavirus pandemic, global climate change and cyber threats. He said the US will double its financial commitment on climate aid and spend $10 billion to fight hunger.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Ctg Port strike called off
China’s pledge to cut overseas coal funding game-changer?
HC bans sale, transfer of Evaly property
Like most other places in the capital WASA continues to dig roads
Sabrang Tourism Park in Teknaf getting ready to rival Pattaya  
Journos withdraw today’s programme
Regulatory Authority soon: Tipu Munshi


Latest News
Vaccine inequity comes into stark focus during UN gathering
Global Covid cases top 230 million
US business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey
Haitian migrants seek Mexico asylum amid US border crackdown
Jubo League, Chhatra League to give legal aid to Jhumon Das
BGMEA seeks int'l media support to promote apparel industry
Dr Zafrullah wants Zaima to be back home to intensify movement
229 more hospitalized with dengue, no death reported
PM's SDG Progress Award will remain as a milestone: Quader
Bangladesh to set up e-commerce regulatory body soon
Most Read News
Responsibility to deal with climate change
Chairman of the Imperial Hospital Professor Dr Rabiul Hossain
BNP manoeuvring for polls under caretaker government
‘The world must wake up’: Tasks daunting as UN meeting opens
PM calls for global roadmap to achieve SDGs fighting coronavirus
Drug adulteration: Punish the criminals
Dhaka int’l airport 3rd terminal may be opened by June 2023
ADB launches new partnership strategy for Bangladesh
Cricket ambidextrous Jalal Chowdhury no more
Uplift turnaround is remarkable: Radwan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft