Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22: US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a sovereign and democratic Palestinian state is the "best way" to ensure Israel's future.

"We must seek a future of greater peace and security for all people of the Middle East," Biden said in a speech to the UN General Assembly. "The commitment of the United States to Israel's security is without question and our support for an independent Jewish state is unequivocal," he said.

"But I continue to believe that a two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel's future as a Jewish democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable, sovereign and democratic Palestinian state," he said. "We're a long way from that goal at this moment but we should never allow ourselves to give up on the possibility of progress. "

In his speech, Biden mapped out a new era of vigorous competition without a new Cold War despite China's ascendance, promising military restraint and

a robust fight against climate change.

The US will help resolve crises from Iran to the Korean Peninsula to Ethiopia, Biden told the annual UNGA gathering.

The world faces a "decisive decade", Biden said, one in which leaders must work together to combat a raging coronavirus pandemic, global climate change and cyber threats. He said the US will double its financial commitment on climate aid and spend $10 billion to fight hunger. -REUTERS