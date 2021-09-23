Ctg Port strike called off

CHATTOGRAM, 22 Sept: Operational activities of the Chattogram Port, the prime sea port of the country resumed at 5 pm on Wednesday after withdrawal of countrywide 72-hour strike called by the Prime Mover-Trailer Sramik Union workers.

President of Truck Covered Van owners Association Makbul Ahmed

and Talukder M Manir Preisdent of Bangladesh Truck drivers Sramik Federation announced the withdrawal of the strike after a meeting held in Dhaka on Wednesday with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

The striking groups said they were happy with the outcome of the meeting with the Home Minister.

On Tuesday at 6pm the Prime Mover and trailer workers began their 72-hour strike.





