Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

China’s pledge to cut overseas coal funding game-changer?

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

BEIJING, Sept 22: China's pledge to stop funding overseas coal has been welcomed as a climate landmark that could dry up funding for smoke-billowing plants in poor countries.
But the world's top polluter has not set out a timeline for when it will take effect, and it is not clear whether funders will be forced to pull the plug on projects under construction or in planning.
China on Tuesday said it will stop providing funding for coal projects overseas. "China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low carbon energy and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad," President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly.
China is the biggest public funder of overseas coal plants and its shift is symbolic. Both Japan and South Korea -- the two other biggest state funders -- have said they will stop funding projects by year end.
"China was the last man
standing on this front," said Li Shuo, a climate analyst for Greenpeace China. It is hoped the move will discourage China's private players from investing. "When public money goes somewhere, private money tends to follow," Li added.
But China's overseas coal footprint is small in real terms.  A total of 13 percent of the money going into coal plants worldwide between 2013 and mid-2019 came from China, according to Boston University's Global Development Policy Center.
This means recent China-funded coal projects in Africa, Asia, Latin America and even parts of Eastern Europe will only generate about 53 gigawatts (GW) -- a fraction of the 1,188 GW global coal pipeline according to advocacy movement Endcoal.
About 87 percent of total funding for coal plants in developing nations come from entities outside China. Private banks and institutional investors from Japan, the US and the UK bankroll a bulk of the coal projects in the developing world.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Ctg Port strike called off
China’s pledge to cut overseas coal funding game-changer?
HC bans sale, transfer of Evaly property
Like most other places in the capital WASA continues to dig roads
Sabrang Tourism Park in Teknaf getting ready to rival Pattaya  
Journos withdraw today’s programme
Regulatory Authority soon: Tipu Munshi


Latest News
Vaccine inequity comes into stark focus during UN gathering
Global Covid cases top 230 million
US business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey
Haitian migrants seek Mexico asylum amid US border crackdown
Jubo League, Chhatra League to give legal aid to Jhumon Das
BGMEA seeks int'l media support to promote apparel industry
Dr Zafrullah wants Zaima to be back home to intensify movement
229 more hospitalized with dengue, no death reported
PM's SDG Progress Award will remain as a milestone: Quader
Bangladesh to set up e-commerce regulatory body soon
Most Read News
Responsibility to deal with climate change
Chairman of the Imperial Hospital Professor Dr Rabiul Hossain
BNP manoeuvring for polls under caretaker government
‘The world must wake up’: Tasks daunting as UN meeting opens
PM calls for global roadmap to achieve SDGs fighting coronavirus
Drug adulteration: Punish the criminals
Dhaka int’l airport 3rd terminal may be opened by June 2023
ADB launches new partnership strategy for Bangladesh
Cricket ambidextrous Jalal Chowdhury no more
Uplift turnaround is remarkable: Radwan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft