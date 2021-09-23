HC bans sale, transfer of Evaly property

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a ban on the sale or transfer of e-commerce platform Evaly's movable and immovable property.

The HC order came a week after Evaly's Chairman Shamima Nasrin and CEO, Managing Director Mohammad Rassel were arrested for incurring a debt of Tk 5.43 billion to its suppliers and customers.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Mohammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order after

hearing a petition filed by Md Farhan Hossein, a customer, who has not got a washing machine from Evaly yet ordered 5 months ago.

Later, he filed a petition with the HC under the Company ACT, seeking its directives for liquidation of the company.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why e-commerce platform Evaly would not be liquidated.

The Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection, e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB), Bangladesh Competition Commission and Evaly have been asked to respond to the rule.

Lawyer Sayed Mahsib Hossain appeared for the petitioner during the hearing.

The HC has fixed September 30 for further hearing on the petition.

As a result, no property of Evaly can be sold or transferred following the HC order, said lawyer Sayed Mahsib Hossain.

Meanwhile, another writ was filed seeking HC directives to initiate a judicial probe into fraud, embezzlement and money laundering by the e-commerce platforms.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallob and Barrister Mohammad Kawser filed the writ petition as public interest litigation seeking the return of the customer's money.



