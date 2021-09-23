Sabrang Tourism Park in Teknaf getting ready to rival Pattaya  

The government has started building Sabrang Tourism Park at Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar like Pattaya, a popular Beach Resort on the Gulf of Thailand.

Pattaya is a must-visit travel destination for visitors from around the world. The popular coastal city in Thailand sees 10 million international overnight visitors every year.

Pattaya in Thailand earned a place as one of the "Top 100 City Destination Cities" according to Euromonitor International's annual survey Pattaya has become a top vacation spot for international travellers, as well as a premier destination for local visitors. With so many things to do in Pattaya, it is no wonder the city is attracting such an impressive amount of visitors each year. There really is something for everyone in Pattaya.

Sabrang Tourism Park, the country's first tourism-based special economic zone (SEZ), is expected to start welcoming visitors soon. The construction of its key facilities is going on in full swing. This correspondent visited the site last week.

Sabrang is an amazing hill and sea beach territory,

multifaceted diverse and admirably beautiful. The purest air, lofty hills, sea and lagoon create perfect conditions for the development of all types of tourism and entertainment.

The country's first tourism-based special economic zone (SEZ) will permit construction of Hotel complexes, Eco-tourism, Recreational tourism, Business tourism, Sports and Extreme tourism, Water tourism, Education and Health Tourism.

The authorities expect hundreds of thousands of visitors will be drawn each year to Sabrang Tourism Park to windsurf, water ski, swim, sunbathe, snorkel, sail, or take trips to nearby St Martin's islands. Another major draw for visitors to Sabrang Tourism Park is the wide selection of restaurants serving some of Bangladeshi freshest sea foods. Due to the high number of expatriate foreigners expected in Sabrang Tourism Park, there will also be an excellent selection of authentic foreign eateries for the foreigners, according to sources.

Sabrang Tourism Park is located in Sabrang union of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar. It is located about 450km away from the capital Dhaka and about 82km from Cox's Bazar city. The site is ideal for the development of the tourism industry by virtue of its blue waters and the fact that it is away from the hustle and bustle of Cox's Bazar busy sea beach.

Sabrang presents an amazing landscape having hills and sea beach territory, creating perfect ground for developing a tourist zone with all modern entertainment facilities.

"Construction of flood protection embankments, boundary walls and administrative building in the SEZ is now at the final stage," according to the authority.

The authority has developed its land, whereas a number of local and foreign businesses have got approval from the SEZ for developing hotels, resorts and other required structures, the sources said.

A 1.8-kilometre-long jetty for sea cruise will also be constructed in the park. The park, after becoming fully operational, will be a complete tourism destination for people of all ages, the sources added.

According to data available with the SEZ, the tourism park, spreading over 1,047 acres of land at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar, is one of the three tourism zones, being developed by the authority. The other sites are Sonadia Eco-Tourism Park and Naf Tourism Park.

St Martin's Island is half an hour sea cruise distance from Sabrang, located with exclusive beach front. According to the master plan, Sabrang Tourism Park will become a connecting point of other tourism attractions in Cox's Bazar and the neighbouring areas.

It will give preference to preserve biodiversity, and promote local culture and tradition. Conservation of sea shore, existing Jhau garden, and water bodies will be ensured at the tourism site.











