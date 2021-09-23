Journos withdraw today’s programme

In a meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Jatiya Press Club and Dhaka Reporters Unity held on Wednesday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud assured to resolve the crisis created after seeking their bank statement as soon as

possible.

Responding to the assurance and request of the Minister, leaders of the three media organizations gave announcement to postpone their Thursday protest and demonstration programme until Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returns to the country from New York, said General Secretary DRU Mashiur Rahman Khan.

The leaders of the three organizations on Wednesday met Hasan Mamhud at his Secretariat office as part of their series meeting with the government's policymakers to

resolve the crisis.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has recently sought bank statements of 11 journalist leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), Jatiya Press Club and Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

BFUJ President Molla Jalal and acting Secretary General Abdul Majid, Press Club President Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Ilias Khan and DRU President Mursalin Nomani and General Secretary Mashiur Rahman Khan were in the delegation.

In the meeting, the journalist leaders claimed the incident of seeking banks statements as 'mysterious'.

They said that in the letter of seeking statement, the authorities mixed the organizational, institutional and political identity together. It's mysterious. The incident of seeking statement created anger among the journalist community.

In response, Hasan Mahmud said that he has already talked about the matter with the policymakers of the government. The government is sincere to resolve the problem soon.

He urged the journalist leaders to postpone their programme.







