

Regulatory Authority soon: Tipu Munshi

"The digital commercelaw would be enacted and enforced soon along with establishing an e-Commerce Regulatory Authority and a central complaint cell. Legal actions as per the current law will be taken against the companies which cheated customers," Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said on Wednesday while briefing after an inter-ministerial meeting with the relevant ministries and divisions.

Tipu Munshi chaired the meeting held at the Commerce Ministry to review the recent problems in the country's digital e-commerce business and policy-related decisions regarding the sector.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Competition Commission Chairman Mofizul Islam, Digital e-Commerce Cell Head of the Ministry Hafizur Rahman, also and WTO Director General, Deputy Secretary Mohammad Saeed Ali and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Tipu Munshi said the 'Digital Security Act' and 'Money Laundering Act' will be amended to ensure legal action against fraudulent e-commerce companies along with enforcement of the digital commerce law.

"There were some legal complexities about refunding customers of Jubok and Destiny group by using those companies' assets. The Law Minister has been instructed to solve the issue," he said, adding that the government cannot shut down the entire e-commerce sector for 10 to 12 errant companies.

The e-commerce sector would be brought under discipline. Those, which would be involved in fraudulence, would be punished. Necessary strict measures would be taken, so that they cannot cheat with the people in future.

Regarding Evaly's scam, Tipu Munish said the government will not take the responsibility of Evaly's fraudulence. The e-commerce companies including Evaly which cheated the customer will have pay back. The government will not take any responsibility for paying them.

Legal process will follow to look into whether they have the assets to pay the liability; or whether they have any hidden assets. If there is, the customer's liability will be paid from those, he added.

He said the meeting decided that a digital commerce law would be enacted to regulate the e-commerce sector. Besides, the government will form a regulatory authority. In the meantime, it was decided to form a monitoring cell to know and investigate the complaints of those suffering in e-commerce.

Trading with e-commerce is now on all over the world. Millions of people have already been involved in this business. In Digital Bangladesh, the trade will be conducted digitally, the Minister said, adding that a regulatory authority would be set up to regulate e-commerce.

The authority will provide registration for e-commerce and digital trades will be strictly monitored. e-commerce has gained a reputation in the coronation period, people have benefited. It would not be right to shut down all e-commerce due to the rogue business and fraud of a few organizations. Strict action is being taken against those who have committed crimes. The government has taken necessary steps to prevent such scams in the future, he added.

To prevent fraudulence, the Commerce Ministry's e-commerce guidelines came into effect. Legal action has already been taken against customers who have defrauded customers in the past. The government is examining what else can be done about it, he informed.

In the meeting, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that many people are accused of being deceived in e-commerce. A law needs to be enacted to manage e-commerce. It is important to take steps so that no one in the country is deceived by digital trade. One needs to form a platform.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said that with the digitalization of Bangladesh, e-commerce has become popular. Laws need to be enacted so that people are not deceived. A regulatory authority can be formed to conduct this business. It would not be right for a few fraudulent organizations to shut down e-commerce. Awareness needs to be raised among the people. For this, the media, especially social media, has to be used. Then the chances of cheating will decrease. The regulatory authority needs to be modernized and monitoring needs to be strengthened.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haque said it would not be right to shut down e-commerce. Under the law, e-commerce has to be disciplined. So that no one can cheat. People will want to get products at lower prices and that is the reality. Deposits can be made for e-business. The bigger the business, the higher is the deposit. Must be trustworthy to people. The government must be strict against cheating of people. People need to cooperate to get their money back.

According to Commerce Minister, transactions worth Tk 6,000 crore took place in the e-commerce sector before the introduction of the escrow service on June 4. Following its introduction, products worth Tk 400 crore have been ordered through the service and Tk 200 crore has been transacted.

The Minister said that companies like Evaly and Alesha Mart wasted a lot of their assets on advertisements and sponsorships.

"We will try to ensure that these companies cannot cheat customers [any further]. Every company must obtain a unique Business Identification Number from the Commerce Ministry," Tipu Munshi said.







