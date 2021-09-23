

Fraud onus lies on Commerce Ministry: Kamal

He told reporters this at a virtual press conference on Wednesday after the Cabinet Committee meeting on Economic and Procurement.

Recently, several -commerce companies have been accused of embezzling money from customers.

In response to journalists' query in this regard, the Finance Minister said, "The Ministry of Commerce gives clearance for e-commerce. As a result, the Ministry of Commerce will have to take responsibility in case of any irregularities or fraud.

The minister further said, "If Bangladesh Bank or any other government agency including ICT department is involved in this, they also cannot avoid responsibility."

Mustafa Kamal said, "Sometimes some institutions are deceiving the people. The control of these institutions has become urgent for the protection of people."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce has formulated a policy to regulate e-commerce business.

A meeting of the four ministers began on Wednesday to decide on the enactment of the e-commerce law.

The minister said that increasing or decreasing the rate of interest is an ongoing process. It will sometimes increase, sometimes decline. If necessary, it may be increased again.

He said that the interest rate of marginalised investors has been taken into consideration even though the rate on savings certificates has been reduced.

The minister also noted that the previous rates of interest on saving certificates had attracted excessive investors.

"The rate of interest on savings certificates is relatively high. That's why everyone has come [invested] here. The other driving forces of the economy are in trouble [because of this]," he said.

AHM Mustafa Kamal further said the decrease in the interest rate will not discourage the public from investing in savings certificates.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government cut interest rates on all types of savings certificates - after around six years - with an aim to divert large investments to industries and the capital market.

Under the new rates, for savings instruments amounting to over Tk15 lakh with a five-year tenure, investors will get as much as 10.75 percent in profit -- down by 1 percentage point -- according to a circular issued by the Internal Resource Division of the finance ministry on Tuesday.

An investment over Tk30 lakh will yield the highest, 9.75 percent -- two percentage points lower than the existing rate.

In 2015, the highest interest rate on savings certificates was slashed by two percentage points to 11.76 percent from 13 percent.

The new interest rates have been cut to minimise the government's interest liability and discourage people from buying savings certificates, said Suraiya Pervin Shelley, joint secretary (Savings) at the Internal Resources Division.

Meanwhile, the government is going to buy more than 11 crore syringes from Bangladeshi company JMI Limited to buy corona vaccine through direct purchase.

The proposal was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Finance Minister today.

According to a Finance Ministry statement, the Department of Medicine Administration under the Department of Health Services has decided to purchase 11 crore Auto Disable (AD) Syringes from Messrs. JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. Approved.





