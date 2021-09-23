Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 10:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid claims 36 more lives, positivity rate 4.76pc

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Staff Correspondent

Though the overall Covid-19 situation is improving in the country, but the death-rate increased to 1.77 per cent across the country on Wednesday due to the coronavirus virus infections.
The country reported 36 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 4.79 per cent as 1,376 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday, according to the Directorate General
of Health Services (DGHS).
Just a day before, Covid-19 positivity rate came down below 5 per cent in the country after more than six and a half months, indicating the country's improvement in handling the Covid-19 situation.
The death-rate increased to 1.77 per cent on Wednesday. The latest figures took the death toll to 27,313 and the case tally to 15,47,176, according to the DGHS.
Among the deaths reported on Wednesday, 18 died in the Dhaka division, 10 in Chattogram, two each in Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet and one each in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.
As many as 1,427 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.35 per cent recovery rate.
Around 23.16 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine; of them, some 15.26 million have taken both doses, the latest DGHS data show.
Bangladesh reported its first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus later named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year. The first death was reported 10 days later.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.72 million lives and infected more than 230.39 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 207.13 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Ctg Port strike called off
China’s pledge to cut overseas coal funding game-changer?
HC bans sale, transfer of Evaly property
Like most other places in the capital WASA continues to dig roads
Sabrang Tourism Park in Teknaf getting ready to rival Pattaya  
Journos withdraw today’s programme
Regulatory Authority soon: Tipu Munshi


Latest News
Vaccine inequity comes into stark focus during UN gathering
Global Covid cases top 230 million
US business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey
Haitian migrants seek Mexico asylum amid US border crackdown
Jubo League, Chhatra League to give legal aid to Jhumon Das
BGMEA seeks int'l media support to promote apparel industry
Dr Zafrullah wants Zaima to be back home to intensify movement
229 more hospitalized with dengue, no death reported
PM's SDG Progress Award will remain as a milestone: Quader
Bangladesh to set up e-commerce regulatory body soon
Most Read News
Responsibility to deal with climate change
Chairman of the Imperial Hospital Professor Dr Rabiul Hossain
BNP manoeuvring for polls under caretaker government
‘The world must wake up’: Tasks daunting as UN meeting opens
PM calls for global roadmap to achieve SDGs fighting coronavirus
Drug adulteration: Punish the criminals
Dhaka int’l airport 3rd terminal may be opened by June 2023
ADB launches new partnership strategy for Bangladesh
Cricket ambidextrous Jalal Chowdhury no more
Uplift turnaround is remarkable: Radwan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft