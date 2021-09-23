Covid claims 36 more lives, positivity rate 4.76pc

Though the overall Covid-19 situation is improving in the country, but the death-rate increased to 1.77 per cent across the country on Wednesday due to the coronavirus virus infections.

The country reported 36 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 4.79 per cent as 1,376 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday, according to the Directorate General

of Health Services (DGHS).

Just a day before, Covid-19 positivity rate came down below 5 per cent in the country after more than six and a half months, indicating the country's improvement in handling the Covid-19 situation.

The death-rate increased to 1.77 per cent on Wednesday. The latest figures took the death toll to 27,313 and the case tally to 15,47,176, according to the DGHS.

Among the deaths reported on Wednesday, 18 died in the Dhaka division, 10 in Chattogram, two each in Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet and one each in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.

As many as 1,427 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.35 per cent recovery rate.

Around 23.16 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine; of them, some 15.26 million have taken both doses, the latest DGHS data show.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus later named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year. The first death was reported 10 days later.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.72 million lives and infected more than 230.39 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 207.13 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.









