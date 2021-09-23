Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 10:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM seeks US investment in ICT, renewable energy, blue economy

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

NEW YORK, Sept 22: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought US investment in country's different promising sectors such as Information and Communication Technology (ICT), renewable energy, agro-processing, blue economy, tourism and hi-tech parks.
   "We invite US investment in other lucrative sectors as ICT, renewable energy, shipbuilding, automobile, light engineering, agro-processing, blue economy, tourism and knowledge based hi-tech industries are among those," she said.
   She was presenting the keynote speech at a business roundtable joining virtually from her palace of residence in the Lotte New York Palace here on Tuesday (New York Local Time).
The Prime Minister hoped that the US-Bangladesh Business Council may continue to play a catalytic role in raising the present annual bilateral trade of US$ 9 billion to higher figures.
She also expressed her expectation that Bangladesh's trade relations can be further strengthened with duty free access and other trade privileges in the US market.
The US-Bangladesh Business Council organised the virtual roundtable titled "Bangladesh Forward: The Frontier for Growth" in honour of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
PM's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed spoke at the roundtable while Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam were present.
The US-Bangladesh Business Council President
Nisha Biswal, who moderated the roundtable, made opening remarks.
US-Bangladesh Business Council members and US and Bangladesh Business World leaders also took part in it.
Sheikh Hasina told the roundtable that Bangladesh has the most liberal investment policy in South Asia and that foreign investment is protected by acts of parliament and bilateral treaties.
The Premier added, "The demographic dividend, and our focus on developing skilled manpower ensures that investors here get skilled human resources at competitive wages".
She said Bangladesh's investment is heavily on improving the infrastructure and power supply to facilitate FDI in the mentioned and other promising sectors.
She added that the US is, of course, the largest investor in Bangladesh with stakes in energy, banking and insurance sectors.
The Premier said Bangladesh has recognized US's energy sector cooperation and investment, which has contributed to building Dhaka's power generation capacity that is now over 25,000 Megawatt.
"We are also looking forward to US investment in renewable energy," she said.
The Prime Minister said Bangladesh's ICT sector is growing fast now with a billion-dollar export to 60 countries as the US is the top destination.
The ICT industry is expected to grow nearly five folds to reach Five-Billion Dollar mark by 2025, she continued.
She went on saying that with more than 600,000 freelance IT professionals, Bangladesh is the right place to invest in ICT sector.
The Prime Minister said that Bangladesh is ready to offer from its 100 Economic Zones, one exclusively for American companies, and also invites US investment in its 28 High-Tech Parks.
Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is also ready to commence Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with the US at an appropriate time.
Mentioning that the Bangladesh-US friendship is based on common values and shared interests, she said, "It is reflected in our expanding overall business relations."
The Premier said Bangladesh will appreciate US's support since Bangladesh will graduate from LDC status in 2026, to enhance its global competitiveness and expansion of its export base.
  Sheikh Hasina recalled the launching of the US-Bangladesh Business Council on 6 April 2021, adding that one of its first acts was to send a shipment of COVID-19 medical equipment to Bangladesh.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Ctg Port strike called off
China’s pledge to cut overseas coal funding game-changer?
HC bans sale, transfer of Evaly property
Like most other places in the capital WASA continues to dig roads
Sabrang Tourism Park in Teknaf getting ready to rival Pattaya  
Journos withdraw today’s programme
Regulatory Authority soon: Tipu Munshi


Latest News
Vaccine inequity comes into stark focus during UN gathering
Global Covid cases top 230 million
US business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey
Haitian migrants seek Mexico asylum amid US border crackdown
Jubo League, Chhatra League to give legal aid to Jhumon Das
BGMEA seeks int'l media support to promote apparel industry
Dr Zafrullah wants Zaima to be back home to intensify movement
229 more hospitalized with dengue, no death reported
PM's SDG Progress Award will remain as a milestone: Quader
Bangladesh to set up e-commerce regulatory body soon
Most Read News
Responsibility to deal with climate change
Chairman of the Imperial Hospital Professor Dr Rabiul Hossain
BNP manoeuvring for polls under caretaker government
‘The world must wake up’: Tasks daunting as UN meeting opens
PM calls for global roadmap to achieve SDGs fighting coronavirus
Drug adulteration: Punish the criminals
Dhaka int’l airport 3rd terminal may be opened by June 2023
ADB launches new partnership strategy for Bangladesh
Cricket ambidextrous Jalal Chowdhury no more
Uplift turnaround is remarkable: Radwan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft