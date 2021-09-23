Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 10:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ctg Court Building likely to be a nat’l heritage site

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 22: The government has taken a step to declare the century-old Chattogram Court Building Hills, popularly known as Fairy Hills, as a national Heritage.
The Chattogram Court Building was constructed in 1894 during the then British regime. It is now one of the historic monuments of the port city of Chattogram housing the Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner's offices and 71 other courts and nearly other structures including shops, 5 buildings of
lawyers, etc.
To this end, the Archaeological Department under the Ministry of Culture constituted a three-member committee on September 21 last.
Deputy Director of Archaeology Department M Amiruzzaman was made the Convenor, Regional Director K M Saifur Rahman member and Assistant Architect Khondker Mahbub Alam was made the Member Secretary
According to a circular, the said committee will visit the Court Building on September 25 in order to conduct a feasibility study.
There were five buildings constructed by the Chattogram Bar Association in which over 2500 lawyers have been accommodated with their chambers.
Chattogram Bar Association has recently taken a step to build other two buildings namely Bangabandhu Ainjibi Bhaban and Ekushey Ainjibi Bhaban to house 600 more lawyers.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Mominur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram has issued a warning notice in the local newspapers over the constructions of new Bar Association Buildings at Fairy Hills (Court Building) on September 2.
In the warning notice, the DC mentioned that any step to construct illegal, unauthorised and risky structures on the Fairy Hills is a punishable crime. So, anybody or organisation tries to assist such an act will be brought under legal frame.
The Cabinet Division placed a proposal to the Prime Minister regarding the illegal structures at the Court Building which was accepted by her recently.
As a result, nearly 350 illegal structures will be demolished as per directives of the Prime Minister. Among the 350 structures five buildings of Chattogram Bar Association were included that housed more than 2500 lawyers.
The dispute between the lawyers and the district administration has ensued with the notification of the Chattogram Bar Association over the construction of two more buildings in a space in the Court Building to house over 600 lawyers.
With the declaration of the National Heritage, no new structures will be allowed in the Court Building site.
The government earlier declared Halda River as Bangabandhu Fish Heritage with 12 conditions in order to protect natural environment as well as to develop the environmental standard to ensure safety of carp fishes.
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock published a circular on December 22 in 2020 in this connection. It may be mentioned that Halda River is one of the unique natural heritages of our country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Ctg Port strike called off
China’s pledge to cut overseas coal funding game-changer?
HC bans sale, transfer of Evaly property
Like most other places in the capital WASA continues to dig roads
Sabrang Tourism Park in Teknaf getting ready to rival Pattaya  
Journos withdraw today’s programme
Regulatory Authority soon: Tipu Munshi


Latest News
Vaccine inequity comes into stark focus during UN gathering
Global Covid cases top 230 million
US business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey
Haitian migrants seek Mexico asylum amid US border crackdown
Jubo League, Chhatra League to give legal aid to Jhumon Das
BGMEA seeks int'l media support to promote apparel industry
Dr Zafrullah wants Zaima to be back home to intensify movement
229 more hospitalized with dengue, no death reported
PM's SDG Progress Award will remain as a milestone: Quader
Bangladesh to set up e-commerce regulatory body soon
Most Read News
Responsibility to deal with climate change
Chairman of the Imperial Hospital Professor Dr Rabiul Hossain
BNP manoeuvring for polls under caretaker government
‘The world must wake up’: Tasks daunting as UN meeting opens
PM calls for global roadmap to achieve SDGs fighting coronavirus
Drug adulteration: Punish the criminals
Dhaka int’l airport 3rd terminal may be opened by June 2023
ADB launches new partnership strategy for Bangladesh
Cricket ambidextrous Jalal Chowdhury no more
Uplift turnaround is remarkable: Radwan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft