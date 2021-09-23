Video
UGC advises curriculum reform in higher education

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Staff Correspondent

University Grants Commission (UGC) has suggested reforming curriculum at the higher education level to meet the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and bolster economic growth.
UGC member Prof Dr Md Abu Taher spoke as the chief guest of a day-long workshop titled 'Implementation of Outcome Based Education' organized by UGC's Department of Strategic Planning and Quality Assurance on Wednesday.
Professor Abu Taher said, "Skilled human resources need to continue the trend of economic development.  If the curriculum is formulated according to the needs, there will be a qualitative change in higher education. Care must be taken to ensure that the curriculum is life-oriented, produces skilled graduates and meets the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."
He further said, "Universities need to formulate curriculum following outcome based education.  If this is implemented, there will be a huge change in the curriculum at the higher education level. This will create new knowledge and diversify education. Graduates will be able to put their talents in a competitive world by acquiring job-appropriate skills.  Students need to be given intensive care, skills and leadership qualities."
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology Prof Md  Mozahar Ali was present as a resource person at the workshop.
SPQA Deputy Director Vishnu Mallick conducted the workshop. Fakhrul Islam gave the welcome speech.  Commission officials including Additional Director of SPQA Jasmine
Parveen were present on the occasion.
The workshop was attended by 30 teachers from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Maulana Bhasani University of Science and Technology, Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology, Bangladesh University of Professionals, Bangladesh Textile University and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University.


