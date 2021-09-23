CML patients can lead healthy life by proper  treatment: BSMMU VC



Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed speaks at a rally on the campus oraganised by Hematology Department marking the World CML Day on Wednesday. photo: observer

He was speaking as the chief guest at a rally organized by the Department of Hematology of BSMMU on Wednesday on the occasion of the World CML Day.

Earlier, he inaugurated the rally and the day by flying pigeons and balloons in front of D Block.

He also inaugurated a modern hematology ward on the 15th floor of D Block.

Sharfuddin Ahmed said CML is a kind of long term blood cancer. It is necessary to know about the proper treatment of this disease without panicking. It is possible to lead a healthy life through proper treatment of this disease.

The VC said the health sector is one of the unprecedented developments in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. With the support of the Prime Minister, the overall development activities of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University are progressing at a fast pace. Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Covid Field Hospital has been launched in the shortest possible time in this university established in the name of the Father of the Nation. Oxygen tanks with a capacity of 20,000 liters have been installed to ensure the supply of oxygen required for the treatment of patients.

He said medicines for various complex diseases including cancer are currently being produced in the country. Exporting medicines in 151 countries of the world is a great achievement for the development of the health sector.

