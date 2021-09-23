Video
Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 10:55 AM
Home City News

Dr Zafrullah wants Zaima to be back home to intensify movement

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Wednesday urged BNP to bring back home Zaima Rahman, the granddaughter of Khaleda Zia, from London to intensify the anti-government movement.
Speaking at a discussion, he also called upon the BNP leaders to take to the streets shunning political rhetoric and making hollow statements on political issues.
"Bring Zaima back. I'm saying it as she's young. She'll learn politics ... if Zaima remains with them (BNP leaders), there'll be a wave in (politics of) the country and you'll see then they (AL) won't even know when their boat will sink," Zafrullah said.
The Gonoshasthya Kendra founder said BNP followers become unhappy if he makes any remark about the party leadership. "But I would like to say one thing that Khaleda Zia is a brave lady...her leadership is necessary to make the anti-government movement a success."
He also said BNP will not be able to drum up public support with only its political rhetoric and light statements on political issues.
"If you want to remove this vote robber, you'll have to take to the streets with sticks and rods whatever you have...then you'll see where they flee," Zafrullha said.
He said BNP and other parties should get united to ensure the fall of the current government.
Speaking at the programme, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna urged the political parties to reach a consensus that the national election cannot be held under the current government.
"We want a government that can guarantee a fair election in the country. If we can get united with such a demand we have a bright prospect of achieving a victory," he said.
BNP vice-chairman Barkatullah Bulu said there is no alternative to a united movement to free the country from the 'misrule' of Awami League.
"Under the current situation, we would like to say all democratic and progressive forces in Bangladesh should unite and come under a single platform to restore democracy," he observed.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

