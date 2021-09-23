Video
Letter To the Editor

Stop river pollution, save country

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

Dear Sir
Bangladesh is a riverine country. We are obtaining numerous fish from the rivers. The rivers have a massive role to earn foreign currency by exporting fish. But it is a matter of grief that the garbage of industries is being dumped into the river.

Due to the dumped garbage the fertility of fish is reducing as well as crops are being destroyed. Hazaribag's tanneries were shifted to Savar because these factories contaminated the Buriganga River. The same occurrence is happening in Savar. The owner of the factories said that there has no alternative way for dumping the garbage. In addition, the sediment of the river is accumulating due to the dumping of garbage in the river. The dumping of waste is not only detrimental to river water but also will be a massive impact on livestock, fisheries, and crops. On the other hand, people can't dwell with lively beside the river due to the terrible smell of water.

If the government does not undertake proper steps to prevent hazards, country's river will disappear in the future.
Rezaul Korim Taimur
Jagannath University



