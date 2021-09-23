

Pritilata: A hallmark of bravery and sacrifice



The way in which a woman sacrificed herself with the dream of freedom to liberate the motherland in the adverse conditions of that time is still fresh in people's minds. She is remembered with reverence. Pritilata was born on 5 May 1911 and died on 23 September 1932. She took an active part in the armed movement led by Masterda Suryasen, the hero of the anti-British movement. For the sake of the country, for the freedom of the people of the country, Pritilata sacrificed herself to set an example of resistance against all injustices and oppressions.



In the year she was martyred, she led a revolutionary party of 15 people during the occupation of Pahartali European Club. One of the signboards of that club gives an idea of the level of British hatred of Indians. A signboard of the club read 'No entry for dogs and Indians'. From this one sentence, it is understood that the white-skinned gentlemen did not considerIndian class to be superior to any other animal. Indians were also devalued step by step. Gradually, these devaluations began to deepen in the minds of all Indians.



Many names are associated with the anti-British movement. India and later Bangladesh became independent at the cost of the blood and lives of many revolutionaries. Pritilata Waddedar was a worthy disciple of the Masterda. On 13 June 1932, Pritilata first met Masterda at the Dhalghat base, the main Centre of the revolutionaries in Chittagong. Pritilata had always sought freedom from her school life.That can be understood from the list of books she had read.



When Pritilata was a 10thclass student, she used to secretly read BaghaJatin, Khudiram, Desha Kotha and Kanailal. These books inspiredher to cherish the ideals of revolution. She kept dreaming of liberating the country from the enemy. She kept thinking of saving the people of the country from British rule.



She ate potassium cyanide after the European club attacked. Because the country was more valuable to her than life. She committed suicide by consuming the poison so that no information would be leaked from her. However, she was shot in the body.



Before she died, she wrote in a letter to her mother, ``Ma'am, don't cry like that! Don't you rejoice in the truth that I have come to give my life for? What should I do, mother? The country is dependent on that! The countrymen are plagued by foreign oppression! Patriotism, that chain of degradation, humiliation, humiliation! Will you endure everything in silence, mother? Can't you sacrifice a child for redemption? Will you just cry? '



Not only her own mother, but even today the patriotic people remember Pritilata Waddedar with tears in their eyes. The belief in the revolutionary consciousness of Pritilata Waddedar has inspired freedom-loving people for ages, which is still flowing today. Because revolution never dies.

The writer is a student,

University of Chittagong.











