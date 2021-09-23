Video
Home Countryside

Nine AL, 11 independent candidates elected UP chairmen in Satkhira

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Sept 22: A total of nine candidates from Awami League (AL) while 11 independent candidates have been elected in Union Parishad (UP) election in the district.
According to the Tala Election Office, the unofficially elected chairmen are: Sardar Zakir Hossain (AL) of Tala Sadar Union, Pranab Ghosh Bablu (AL) of Khalilnagar Union, Abul Kalam (AL) of Tetulia Union and Professor Sabir Hossain of Khalishkhali Union (Workers Party), Ganesh Chandra Debnath (AL) of Magura Union, Golam Fank (Independent Jamaat) of Islamkati Union, Md Jahangir Hossain (Independent BNP) of Dhandia Union, Abdul Hai of Sarulia Union (Independent AL rebel candidate), Md  Mofidul Huque Litu (Independent BNP) of Jalalpur Union, Sheikh Kamrul Islam Laltu (Independent AL Rebel Candidate) in Kheshra Union.
According to the election office of Kalaroa Upazila, Rabiul Hasan (AL) of Yugikhali Union, Benazir Hossain (AL) of Sonabaria Union, Professor Abul Kalam (AL) of Langaljhara Union and Mahbubur Rahman Mofe of Deyara Union Md. Moazzem Hossain (Independent BNP) in Helatla Union, Bishakha Saha (Independent AL Rebel Candidate) in Joynagar Union, Mahfuzur Rahman Nishan (Independent AL Rebel Candidate) in Jalalabad, Sohail Rana (Independent AL) in Coal Union  Rebel candidate), Md. Dalim Hossain of Chandanpur Union (Independent AL Rebel candidate) and Afzal Hossain Habil of Keragachhi Union (Rebel candidate of AL) have been elected unofficially  chairmen.
Satkhira Deputy Commissioner Humayun Kabir confirmed about the results, saying the election was held peacefully.



