21 AL backed, 8 rebel candidates elected UP chairmen in Khulna

KHULNA, Sept 22: A total of 21Awami League (AL) backed candidates, out of 34, unofficially elected chairmen in the Union Parishad (UP) elections held on September 20 in the district.

Besides, eight AL rebel candidates and four independent candidates elected UP chairmen while one election result was held up at Koyra Sadar UP, according to regional election commission in Khulna on Monday.

In Koyra Upazila, AL-backed elected UP chairmen are Ziaur Rahman (Amadi), Abdus Samad Gazi (Bagali), Shanewaz Shikari (Mohewsaripur), Abdulah Al Mahmud (Moharazpur), and Nurul Islam (Uttor Bedkashi). AL rebel candidate Aser Ali has been elected chairman in Daxin Bedkashi Union.

In Dakop Upazila, AL backed elected UP chairmen are Binoy Krisna Roy, Mihir Mondal (Kailashganj), Masum Ali Fakir (Sutarganj), Panchanon Kumar Mondal (Kamarkhola), Manosh Kumar Roy (Bajua), and Sudeb Kumar Roy (Bajua). Besides, elected independent chairmen are Sabbir Ahmed (Pankhali) and Zalal Uddin Gazi (Tildanga).

Earlier, AL backed Sheikh Juboraj unopposed elected chairman in Laudob Union Parishad.

In Batiaghata Upazila, elected chairmen are AL backed G M Milon, AL rebel elected chairman Asabur Rahman, and independent elected chairman Aslam Halder (Gangarampur).

In Dighalia Upazila, Al backed elected chairman is Gazi Zakir Hossain, AL rebel elected chairmen are Zia Gazi (Senhati), Mofizul Islam (Gazirhat), Haider Ali Morol (Jogipol), Haider Ali Morol (Dighalia Sadar), Sazzadur Rahman Linkon (Jogipol). Beside, independent elected chairman S M Farid Akter (Arongghata).

In Paikgachha Upazila, Al backed elected chairmen Abdul Mannan Gazi (Soladana), Abul Kalam Azad (Raruli), Sheikh Ziadul Islam Zia (Gadaipur), Ripon Kumar Mondal (Deluti), Kazol Kanti Biswas (Lata), K M Arifuzzaman (Laskor), and Kawsar Ali Zoarder (Kapilmuni). Besides, AL rebel elected chairmen are Abdus Salam (Garaikhali) and Shahzada Abul Ilias (Chandkhali).

Meanwhile, Koyra Upazila Election Officer Hazrat Ali told The Daily Observer, they held up election result of Koyra Sadar UP as local authority has suspended 4-No Koyra Govt Primary School centre poll due to ballot-snatching incident.