Three found dead in two districts

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Our Correspondents

Two women and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Kushtia and Rajshahi, in two days.
KUSHTIA: Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her nine-month-old son from Thanapara area in the district town at dawn on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Aklima Khatun, wife of Ratan of Thanapara area, and their son Jim.
Police and local sources said Aklima along with her minor son went to her father's house in the area as renovation was going on in Ratan's house.
However, the neighbours found Aklima's hanging body at a room there at dawn on Wednesday. They also spotted the body of the minor child lying on the bed.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for autopsies. Locals said Aklima had been mentally unstable for long.
Police primarily assumed that Aklima might have strangled her son on Tuesday night and later, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of the room.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kushtia Model Police Station (PS) Sabbirul Alam confirmed the incident.   
RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a former head teacher from her residence in Ghoshpara area in the city on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Maya Rani Ghosh, 68, a resident of the area. She was unmarried and the former head teacher of Mannuzan Govt Primary School. She retired from her job in 2010.
Boalia PS OC Nibaran Chandra Barman said Maya Rani lived in her house alone.
However, her foster daughter Putul Ghosh came to visit her at around 12:30pm and found her body lying on the floor of a room.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Police assume that she might have been killed by robbers as her mobile phone set and some gold ornaments cannot be found in the house.
A murder case was filed with Boalia PS in this connection.


