Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 10:53 AM
27 govt pry schools running in risky buildings at Bauphal

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Arefin Sahid

The risky building of Uttar Karpurkathi Govt Primary School at Bauphal. photo: observer

The risky building of Uttar Karpurkathi Govt Primary School at Bauphal. photo: observer

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Sept 22: A total of 27 government primary schools in Bauphal Upazila of the district are running their academic activities in risk.
According to official sources, most of these schools were constructed only 20 years back. As these schools have turned risky in a short span of time, their construction qualities have been questioned.
It was alleged, substandard materials were used in these structures, and these were not constructed within scheduled time.  
Locals demanded bringing contractors of these schools and officials concerned under trial and re-construction of the buildings.
A visit to No. 83 Uttar Karpurkathi Government Primary School found its building cracked; rods have been visible. It is a four-storey building. It was constructed in 2001. Classrooms were made in the second floor in 2012 despite risky condition of the building.
Guardians Riaj Molla, Wahab Sikdar and Sirajul Haq Munsi said, it gets goose-bumping to see the classrooms with cracked columns. They added, at the time of raising the basement, the time schedule was not maintained.
Low quality materials were used in the construction, and due to this, framing rods got visible after few days, they further said.
They demanded punishment for contractors and officials concerned.
Other 26 schools are: Uttarpurba Daspara Amena Khatun, Kalaiya Koatparh,  Dakkhin Ponnahurah, Pachwim Majjpara, Terghor, Madda Jouta, Purba Jouta, Uttar Mominpur AH, Keshabpur Adarsha, Dakkhin Gosinga Abdul Kader, Bhangra VDC, Pachwim Bharipasha, Mominpur, Dhawrabhanga, Pachwim Kachhipara, Chandkathi, Mehendipur, Pachwim Keshabpur, Sultanbad Uttar Nazirpur, Madda Karpurkathi, Purba Rajapur Dighirparh, Dighirparh SDO, Dakkhin Madhabpur, Pachwim Kayna, Madda Ghurchakathi,  and Jamalkathi Government Primary School.
These risky schools have been listed, and he list has been sent to the authorities concerned, said Upazila Education Officer Riajul Haq.


