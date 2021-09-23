Biden for diplomacy, not war

NEW YORK, Sept 22: UN President Joe Biden has promised to the United Nations that the withdrawal from Afghanistan is a turning point in history, in which "relentless war" would be supplanted by "relentless diplomacy", pledging a renewed commitment to the UN and to his nation's alliances.

"As I stand here today, for the first time in 20 years the United States is not at war. We've turned the page," Biden said in his first address to the UN general assembly as president. "All the unmatched strength, energy, commitment, will and resources of our nation are now fully and squarely focused on what's ahead of us, not what was behind."

In a hastily-arranged change to the schedule, China's president, Xi Jinping, addressed the assembly a few hours later. A deputy premier had been expected to speak for China, giving it a slot far back in the running order, on Friday afternoon. Xi's decision to speak remotely from Beijing, allowed him to speak on the first day and respond directly to Biden.

"One country's success does not have to mean another country's failure," the Chinese president said in a prerecorded speech. "The world is big enough to accommodate common development and progress of all countries."

Without mentioning the US by name, he warned that "military intervention from the outside and so-called democratic transformation entail nothing but harm".

Xi claimed China had a long record of multilateralism, a claim also met with scepticism in the chamber, as its aggressive expansionist approach on the border with India, the South China Sea and towards Taiwan, have been anything but collaborative.

Biden backed up his speech with a pledge to give $11bn a year to developing nations to support their response to the global climate emergency.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has played down the chances of a post-Brexit free trade deal between the US and UK, as he held talks with Boris Johnson at the White House. The US president said he would discuss the issue "a little bit" with the UK prime minister, adding: "We're going to have to work that through."

Downing Street said a direct deal with the US remained the "priority". But UK ministers are pondering joining an existing North American trade pact instead. Biden and Johnson also discussed Northern Ireland, climate change and Afghanistan during the 90-minute meeting.

The UK is keen to strike free trade deals around the world in the wake of leaving the European Union's single market - including with the US, with which annual trade was worth an estimated $273bn (£200bn) in 2019.

Britain wants to make incremental steps on trade with the United States and still believes a bigger free trade deal can be done, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, despite little public encouragement from U.S. President Joe Biden. Johnson's government once touted a trade deal with the United States as one of the big prizes of Brexit, but those hopes have dramatically faded after Biden replaced Donald Trump and pushed all trade negotiations down his list of priorities. -GUARDIAN, AFP





