Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Imran sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt

Published : Thursday, 23 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233

KARACHI, Sept 22: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that Afghanistan could descend into civil war if the Taliban failed to form an inclusive government. "If they do not include all the factions, sooner or later they will have a civil war," he said.
"That would mean an unstable, chaotic Afghanistan and an ideal place for terrorists. That is a worry." The prime minister laid out the conditions that would need to be met for Pakistan to formally recognise the new Taliban government.
Imran called for the new leadership in the neighbouring country to be inclusive and to respect human rights. He reminded the Taliban that Afghanistan should not be used to house terrorists who could threaten Pakistan's security.
As the Taliban had recently excluded girls from secondary schools with only boys and male teachers allowed to return, Imran said he believed that girls would soon be able to attend schools. He said preventing women from acquiring education in Afghanistan would be un-Islamic.
"The statements they have made since they came to power have been very encouraging," he said. "I think they will allow women to go to schools. The idea that women should not be educated is just not Islamic. It has nothing to do with religion."
The decision to exclude girls from returning to school last week prompted an international outcry, with a Taliban spokesman later explaining they would return to the classroom "as soon as possible". But it is not yet clear when girls will be able to return or what form of education will be provided if they do.
When pressed on whether the Taliban would realistically meet the criteria set by Pakistan for formal recognition, PM Khan repeatedly called on the international community to give the group more time. "It's just too early to say anything," he said, adding that he expected Afghan women to eventually "assert their rights". Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan would make a decision on whether to formally recognise the Taliban government alongside other neighbouring states. "All neighbours will get together and see how they progress," he said. "Whether to recognise them or not will be a collective decision."    -DAWN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Macron expects ‘concrete measures’
China sends Covid aid to Myanmar rebels, ‘seeks double diplomacy’
Biden for diplomacy, not war
Pakistan isolated after bid to get Taliban included in SAARC meet
People cling on to a crowded train as it leaves a railway station
Imran sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt
Pakistan gets first Hindu woman civil servant
Sudan foils coup attempt linked to Bashir regime


Latest News
Global Covid cases top 230 million
US business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey
Haitian migrants seek Mexico asylum amid US border crackdown
Jubo League, Chhatra League to give legal aid to Jhumon Das
BGMEA seeks int'l media support to promote apparel industry
Dr Zafrullah wants Zaima to be back home to intensify movement
229 more hospitalized with dengue, no death reported
PM's SDG Progress Award will remain as a milestone: Quader
Bangladesh to set up e-commerce regulatory body soon
IP TV registration will be given soon: Hasan
Most Read News
Responsibility to deal with climate change
Chairman of the Imperial Hospital Professor Dr Rabiul Hossain
BNP manoeuvring for polls under caretaker government
‘The world must wake up’: Tasks daunting as UN meeting opens
PM calls for global roadmap to achieve SDGs fighting coronavirus
Drug adulteration: Punish the criminals
Dhaka int’l airport 3rd terminal may be opened by June 2023
ADB launches new partnership strategy for Bangladesh
Cricket ambidextrous Jalal Chowdhury no more
Uplift turnaround is remarkable: Radwan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft